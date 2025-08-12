NADRA launches online birth, death registration service

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a major convenience for citizens by eliminating the need to visit union councils for birth and death registrations.

In a major step towards a “Digital Pakistan,” NADRA has launched an online system allowing citizens to register births and deaths from home through its Pak ID mobile application.

The service enables direct submission of information to the relevant union council without physical visits.

Initially, the facility has been rolled out in the following districts:

Chakwal (71 union councils)

Jhelum (44 union councils)

Nankana Sahib (65 union councils)

NADRA stated that the service will be expanded nationwide in phases, ensuring that citizens across Pakistan can benefit from this digital registration system.

Read more: How To Get First ID Card: Step-by-Step Guide of NADRA

Separately, NADRA has introduced the Pak-Identity portal for online services, including renewals, reprints, and modifications, while first-time CNICs require in-person registration.

The first time ID card process ensures every citizen is officially recognised and empowered to participate in national affairs.

NADRA has made it easier for people in Pakistan to register their identities by using simpler steps and online services.

Fee structure:

NADRA offers three categories upon the urgency of availing the card: