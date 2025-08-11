web analytics
How To Get First ID Card: Step-by-Step Guide of NADRA

ISLAMABAD: Obtaining a national ID card in Pakistan is an obligation for every Pakistani to mark themselves as a responsible citizen.

Every Pakistani aged 18 or above is eligible to apply for a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), which is essential for availing services such as banking, passport issuance, or voting.

CNIC is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Following the simple process, citizens can get their CNICs.

NADRA- NIC, NICOP, FRC Information Portal


Required Documents:

The applicants must visit the nearest NADRA centre along with these documents to initiate the first-time ID card process:

  • CNIC of a parent or sibling (for biometric verification)
  • Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or computerised birth certificate from the Union Council or the Cantonment Board
  • Legal guardianship documents in case of adoption or orphan status
  • NADRA Form verified by a gazette officer or public representative (if no blood relative is available)

Registration Steps:

While in the Registration Centre, applicants must follow these steps:

  1. Get a token and wait for your turn.
  2. Upon your turn, provide fingerprints and have a parent/sibling verify the biometric process.
  3. Provide personal details, fingerprints, and a photograph. Get the printout of the form, and review it for errors.
  4. Get the form verified by a relative or a gazette officer.
  5. In certain cases, any officer can ask questions about family background to confirm identity.

Fee Structure:

NADRA offers three categories upon the urgency of availing the card:

Category Processing Time Fee (PKR)
Executive 7 Days 2,500
Urgent 15 Days 1,500
Normal 30 Days 750

Upon approval, the authority sends applicants a confirmation SMS, and then the applicant can pay the fee online or at the NADRA office. The CNIC is collected upon showing the receipt.

Online Option:

NADRA has introduced the Pak-Identity portal for online services, including renewals, reprints, and modifications, while first-time CNICs require in-person registration.

The first time ID card process ensures every citizen is officially recognised and empowered to participate in national affairs.

NADRA has made it easier for people in Pakistan to register their identities by using simpler steps and online services.

