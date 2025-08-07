NADRA rolls out new Pak ID features

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has released an updated version of its Pak ID mobile app, introducing a pack of advanced features.



This initiative is designed to update and improve identity-related services for Pakistani citizens, making processes like getting national ID cards, passports, and other documents more effective, available, and user-friendly.

Pak ID mobile app updated features include:

Facial biometric verification : This is the advanced feature in the app, which replaces the traditional fingerprint biometric feature and updates facial characteristics.

: This is the advanced feature in the app, which replaces the traditional fingerprint biometric feature and updates facial characteristics. Removal of the biometric requirement : This feature helps users view family member details.

: This feature helps users view family member details. Online appointment booking: By this feature, users can book appointments for NADRA centres.

By this feature, users can book appointments for NADRA centres. Tracking ID check: This feature helps track application status.

This feature helps track application status. A streamlined user interface: The interface is now smoother, which helps users navigate faster.

According to NADRA authorities, the new version (v3.8.1) is designed to improve accessibility and minimise the need for physical visits to registration centres.

Citizens can now process ID card applications, make corrections, and even check digital versions of their identity documents directly from their smartphones.

The Pak ID mobile app update shows NADRA’s continued dedication to digital transformation and citizen convenience.

Users are urged to download the latest version or update the previous app to access these new features.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a public advisory to refrain from sharing personal information with unauthorised websites or mobile applications, urging citizens to protect their Data online.

NADRA on Wednesday issued the alert about potential identity theft due to growing concerns over fraudulent platforms pretending to be NADRA to get citizens’ personal information.

According to recent reports, citizens have been exploited by scammers who offer incentives in exchange for their ID details, which are later used illegally.