NADRA issues public advisory on data protection

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a public advisory to refrain from sharing personal information with unauthorised websites or mobile applications, urging citizens to protect their Data online.

NADRA on Wednesday issued the alert about potential identity theft due to growing concerns over fraudulent platforms pretending to be NADRA to get citizens’ personal information.

According to recent reports, citizens have been exploited by scammers who offer incentives in exchange for their ID details, which are later used illegally.

The authority emphasised that protecting data online is not just a precaution but a requirement in today’s digital age.

Citizens must avoid unnecessary CNIC photocopies and should never use them as a guarantee or share them with unknown individuals.

NADRA urged citizens to only provide sensitive details like CNIC numbers, biometrics, or other identity data to Pak Identity, the authority’s official application.

NADRA identity theft alert also explained that original documents are enough for most official processes and that photocopies are often not required.



Due to recent data leakage of almost 2.7 million Pakistanis, NADRA has reinforced its pledge to cybersecurity and public awareness.

The authority emphasises the importance of safety by suggesting that citizens should exclusively use the official Pak Identity app for any related services. Also, be watchful about possible scams that may promise incentives in exchange for your personal information.

Upon encountering any suspicious platforms which claim to be the National Database and Registration Authority, refrain from providing information to them; instead, report them.

By following this NADRA identity theft alert and guidelines, citizens can protect their NADRA data online and save their identities from potential threats.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority had significantly simplified the process of obtaining Succession Certificates for legal heirs across Pakistan.

According to a new notification, citizens can now submit applications for Succession Certificates at any of the 186 Succession Facilitation Units (SFUs) established at NADRA centres nationwide.