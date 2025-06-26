Renew or Replace your CNIC at a discount with NADRA

ISLAMABAD: In a move to provide citizens comfort, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a limited-time step to ease the NADRA CNIC renewal process for citizens having expired or lost chipless Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).



The purpose of the campaign is to motivate citizens to upgrade to modern ID cards fortified with strengthened security and digital features.

In a public notice from NADRA, the initiative will allow citizens to apply for a chipless CNIC upgrade at a discounted fee.

This limited-time offer is valid for all CNIC-related services, including renewals, replacements for lost cards, and updates to personal information.

Revised Fee Structure and Duration for NADRA CNIC Renewal Process:

Normal Service: Rs 400 – Processing duration: 15 working days

Rs 400 – Processing duration: 15 working days Urgent Service: Rs 1,150 – Processing duration: 12 working days

Rs 1,150 – Processing duration: 12 working days Executive Service: Rs 2,150 – Processing duration: 6 working days

The NADRA CNIC renewal process can be started by visiting any NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) or through the Pak Identity portal, which lets users apply online and receive their upgraded ID cards at home.

Additionally, in regard to the cost benefits, the new CNICs, while still chipless, feature digital enhancements such as QR codes and bilingual data presentation in Urdu and English.

These upgrades confirm compatibility with official documents like passports and bank records.

NADRA has introduced lifetime validity options for specific categories, such as organ donors and individuals with disabilities, as part of its chipless CNIC upgrade program.

Citizens are urged to take timely action to benefit from this initiative, ensuring that their identification remains valid and secure.

