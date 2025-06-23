NADRA cuts CNIC delivery time

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reduced the delivery time for Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and introduced comprehensive improvements to the family registration certificates.

In an official statement, NADRA’s representative has mentioned that the CNIC delivery time for the normal category has been halved to 15 days from 30 days. Applicants choosing to avail the urgent category will now get their CNICs within 12 days for a fee of Rs 1,150, while the executive category sets delivery in just six days for Rs 2,150.

Particularly, first-time applicants will have their CNICs free of cost. In order to foster the process, NADRA has upgraded its non-chip identity cards. These now feature bilingual text, names and parentage in both Urdu and English, and a QR code to enhance digital verification.

Despite these enhancements, there has been no increase in the card issuance fee.

As part of broader reforms, NADRA has also decided Family Registration Certificate legal status, a move that focuses on expanding transparency and restricting identity scams.

The FRC, which previously served as a supporting document, will now be recognised as a legal family registration certificate.

Citizens must now submit a declaration affirming the accuracy of the information provided, and the certificate will be issued solely based on NADRA’s verified database.

The recent changes are part of a comprehensive revision of the NIC Rules, 2002, initiated under the guidance of the Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi.

These reforms introduce three family classifications, Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption), and empower citizens to correct or update family records through NADRA’s mobile application or service centres.

The reform of NADRA’s CNIC delivery time and the recognised legal status of the Family Registration Certificate are considered crucial advancements toward establishing a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly identity system in Pakistan.