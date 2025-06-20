NADRA imposes new CNIC, B-Form rules

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has imposed New CNIC and B-Form rules for 2025, ARY News reported.

This major step has been taken to update Pakistan’s identity documentation system. According to the revised amendments, a mandatory birth registration is required for B-form registration in Pakistan at the local Union Council level.

This step has been implemented to eradicate deceitful entries and strengthen child protection mechanisms.

The updated requirements for biometrics have been segregated by age group:

No biometric data or photographs required for children not more than 3 years.

Photograph and iris scan are mandatory for the age group ranging from 3 to 10 years.

Photograph, biometric fingerprints, and iris scan are required for the age group ranging from 10 to 18 years.

An individual B-form with a defined validity period will be issued to every child. While older B-forms remain valid, a new B-form is now essential for passport applications.

As part of CNIC and B-Form rules, the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been granted legal status.

Applicants must submit a declaration affirming the accuracy of their family data. The FRC will now include complete details of individuals with multiple marriages, and women may choose to display either their father’s or husband’s name on their CNIC.

NADRA has also committed to resolving CNIC confiscation or restoration cases within 30 days. Additionally, a new chipless identity card has been introduced, offering smart card features such as bilingual data (Urdu and English) and a QR code for verification, at a lower cost and with faster delivery.

These CNIC and B-Form rules under the NADRA’s directives are designed to enhance transparency, prevent identity fraud, and streamline public access to secure date and documentation.

