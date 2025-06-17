NADRA expands Biker Service in Karachi

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded the Biker Service in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Director General NADRA Aamir Ali Khan announced that the mobile biker service in Karachi has been expanded from 3 units to 8 to ensure wider and faster access to the services.

The Biker service will now be available across all districts of Karachi, providing facilities such as CNIC renewals and other identity-related services directly at citizens’ doorsteps.

He further stated that a roadshow has been organized in Karachi to raise awareness about the Pak ID mobile app. The awareness campaign has also been launched in universities, schools, and shopping malls across the city.

In addition, the Pak ID software has recently been updated to resolve technical issues, ensuring smoother user experience and improved functionality.

Read more: Here’s how to register for NADRA Biker Service

NADRA Biker Service Fee

The service, which delivers CNIC and other NADRA products, comes with an additional fee of Rs1,000 for at-home service. This includes Rs825 for the service and Rs175 for delivery.

The fee varies on nature of documents; however, an additional amount of Rs 1000 would be charged for the service. The service is currently available for executive category only.

How to register

Citizens will need to call the NADRA helpline to register for the service which will facilitate in renewing their CNICs and other documents among other services. From landline the citizens can book a rider by dialing 051-111786100 and 1777 from mobile.