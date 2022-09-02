NADRA extends CNIC renewal dates for flood-affected regions

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday extended the expiry date for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) due to floods in various regions of the country, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by NADRA the expiry date for CNICs, expiring in May 2022 has been extended to December 2022. The dates have been extended in flood-affected regions of Balochistan, Sukkur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Citizens of the above-mentioned three regions can renew their CNICs until December 31, 2022.

Also Read: NADRA Biker Service to process CNICs at doorstep now!

Earlier on September 1, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah launched the NADRA Biker Service for carrying out all the processes of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) applied in renewal and modification categories at the doorstep of the applicant.

During Rana Sanaullah’s visit to the authority’s headquarters, the NADRA chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik briefed the Interior Minister about operations in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab which have been badly affected by devastating floods and heavy rains, according to the media statement.

The minister was informed that the monsoon rains and floods have caused heavy losses to the most of buildings of NADRA registration centres which are inundated under water; however, the equipment has been saved and evacuated. Houses of 150 NADRA employees in those areas have been damaged, the chairman informed.

Comments