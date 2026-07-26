ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility for people involved in the buying and selling of cars.

NADRA, the country’s authorised institution for issuing identity documents to citizens in Pakistan and overseas, has expanded its services to provide facilities in sectors where identity verification is required.

As part of the initiative, NADRA has released version 5.6.8 of the Pak ID mobile application, introducing new features for vehicle transactions.

In collaboration with the Government of Balochistan, the updated app now offers digital vehicle cards for Balochistan-registered vehicles and a biometric verification facility for vehicle buying and selling, NADRA said in a statement.

The authority said citizens can now access these services from the comfort of their homes, making vehicle transfer and verification processes more convenient and secure.

NADRA introduces self service facility for people

Earlier, NADRA introduced self-service kiosks.

Through these self-service kiosks, citizens can now renew their National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Using these kiosks, users can also apply for a replacement card in case their NICOP is lost or damaged.

Additionally, citizens can complete the cancellation process for a deceased family member’s NICOP using the service.

These kiosks are currently available at selected NADRA centers.