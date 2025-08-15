NADRA improves overseas support at Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken a major step to improve overseas Pakistanis services by upgrading its one-window facilitation desk at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.





This significant step will streamline the services which belong to the identity for Pakistani expatriates and international travellers.

The new desk for overseas Pakistanis services now features, a separate office within the international terminal’s briefing area, which offers improved digital services through the Pak-ID mobile application.

This will help users to have solutions of their problems with easy and efficiency.

According to NADRA’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Director General, the upgraded desk is supposed to provide NADRA’s comprehensive services that include the issuance and renewal of National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Family Registration Certificates (FRC), and Pakistan Origin Cards (POC).

These services are the ones available at NADRA’s main offices, ensuring reliability and convenience for travellers.

This upgraded service is yet another broader step from NADRA to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, whether domestic or international, and also an initiative, which aligns with the federal government’s continues efforts to support Pakistani overseas, including the placement of representatives from 13 departments at airport facilitation desks nationwide.

The upgraded desk at Peshawar Airport is likely to minimise waiting time and improve service delivery, especially for senior citizens, disabled individuals, and those who seek urgent assistance.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a major convenience for citizens by eliminating the need to visit union councils for birth and death registrations.

In a major step towards a “Digital Pakistan,” NADRA has launched an online system allowing citizens to register births and deaths from home through its Pak ID mobile application.

The service enables direct submission of information to the relevant union council without physical visits.