NADRA introduces application status tracking feature on Pak-ID app

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday introduced a new feature in its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application, enabling citizens to track the status of their applications online.

With this feature, citizens no longer need to visit NADRA centres to obtain or update identity documents.

All services related to CNICs, B-Forms, and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) are now available through the Pak-ID mobile app.

A NADRA spokesperson said the app is particularly beneficial for overseas Pakistanis, offering them easier access to identity-related services.

Earlier, NADRA reformed the process of national identity cards (CNICs) modification to provide east to the citizens using its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application.

The updated process enables citizens to complete the entire procedure from their mobile phones without visiting NADRA offices, and waiting in queues.

Using the latest version of the app (v4.4.3), citizens can now have CNIC modification through an updated digital process that has all steps, including biometric verification, document uploads, and secure fee payments.

Upon approval, the updated CNIC is delivered directly to the applicant’s given address.