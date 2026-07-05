Pakistanis sponsoring foreign nationals for a Pakistani visa can now complete their biometric verification from home free of charge through NADRA’s Pak Identity mobile application.

NADRA has introduced this new facility to simplify the visa sponsorship process for individuals sponsoring foreign citizens applying for a Pakistani visa.

Biometric verification of the sponsor’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is mandatory for visa sponsorship. This requirement can now be fulfilled remotely through the “Visa Sponsor Biometric Verification” feature available in the Pak Identity mobile app, eliminating the need to visit a NADRA office or pay any additional fee.

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Under the newly launched service, sponsors can complete biometric verification for visa applications submitted through the Pakistan Online Visa System directly from their mobile phones. The process does not require an in-person visit to any office or the payment of extra charges.

According to NADRA, once a visa application is submitted, the sponsor will receive an email containing the application details. The sponsor can then log in to the Pak Identity mobile app and complete the biometric verification process.

First-time users will need to create an account by providing their email address and completing fingerprint and facial verification.

Once the account is activated, users can access NADRA’s services and select the relevant option to verify either their own biometrics or those of an eligible close blood relative, where applicable.

Read more: How to report INTRUDERS in your family through NADRA app

Upon successful completion of the verification process, users will receive a “Verification Successful” confirmation message. The visa application’s status will then be updated automatically, allowing further processing to proceed.

According to the authorities, the new facility is designed to make the visa sponsorship process more secure, faster, and more convenient, enabling citizens to complete biometric verification entirely through their mobile phones without the need for in-person administrative procedures.