National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), acting on directives from the Ministry of Interior, has introduced a new system for the validity of federal firearms licences aimed at improving public convenience and administrative efficiency.

According to an official awareness video released by NADRA, under the previous system all firearms licences expired annually on 31 December. This approach created two significant challenges.

Firstly, a surge of renewal applications at the end of each year placed considerable strain on the system. Secondly, citizens who obtained licences later in the year were unable to benefit from the full five-year validity period, as licences would automatically expire on 31 December regardless of the date of issuance.

Under the newly introduced digital system by NADRA, the entire firearms licensing process has been fully digitised, making both issuance and renewal significantly simpler and more accessible.

As per the revised policy, the validity of a firearms licence will now be calculated from the date of issuance or renewal, rather than the calendar year.

Each licence will remain valid for a full five-year period from the date it is granted, NADRA said.

The new policy is expected to allow citizens to utilise the complete validity period of their licences while also eliminating the year-end rush for renewals.

Officials said the initiative by the Ministry of Interior and the government is aimed at enhancing public facilitation while improving transparency and efficiency within official data management systems.