LAHORE: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has introduced a unique version of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis NICOP, which serves as an official identity document for Pakistanis living abroad.

According to NADRA, the new versions of NICOP are equipped with a secure microchip, enhanced security features, and improved durability.

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A QR code-enabled NICOP is also available to facilitate faster verification of cardholder information. NADRA is no longer issuing Teslin-based NICOP cards.

Issued under Section 12 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000, the NICOP provides proof of identity and nationality and allows eligible overseas Pakistanis to enter Pakistan without requiring a visa.

Eligibility for NICOP:

According to NADRA, the NICOP is available for:

Pakistani citizens living or working abroad.

Pakistani nationals holding dual nationality with a country recognized by the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistani citizens intending to remain abroad for an extended period and requiring official proof of identity and nationality.

Children of Pakistani citizens born abroad who are eligible to be registered as Pakistani citizens.

Requirements for Smart NICOP Application

Applicants are required to provide personal information and supporting documents for identity and citizenship verification.

Children born abroad must also meet the eligibility requirements for registration as Pakistani citizens.

Smart NICOP Processing Fees for US

For overseas Pakistanis applying from the USA, NADRA offers three processing categories for a new Smart NICOP.

Normal: US$39, with an estimated processing time of 31 days.

Urgent: US$57, with an estimated processing time of 23 days.

Executive: US$75, with an estimated processing time of nine days.

Applicants can choose a processing category based on how quickly they require the document.