NADRA simplifies job applications with Pak ID mobile app

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani citizens can apply for NADRA jobs online, as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the application process for government jobs more convenient than ever

This simplified process is a significant step towards digitalisation and has eradicated the need to visit the office or do any paperwork to apply for the jobs.

Citizens can apply online through the Pak ID mobile app. In the app, users can sign in to the NADRA career portal via Single Sign-On (SSO), enter their personalised career dashboard, and submit job applications directly from their mobile devices.

This initiative is a component of NADRA’s comprehensive objective to improve e-governance and streamline public services.

The Pak ID mobile app was earlier designed to facilitate document-related queries. However, now its functionality has been expanded, and new features include biometric login, document uploads, and real-time application tracking. The app is available on both the Android and iOS stores.

The integration of the career portal marks a significant upgrade in user experience and accessibility.

Applicants can also watch a video tutorial released by NADRA to guide applicants through the step-by-step process, making it easy for users to navigate the system without any hurdle.

The step is likely to increase transparency and efficiency in recruitment, positioning with Pakistan’s vision for a digitally empowered public sector.

With this innovation, NADRA continues to set benchmarks in digital public service delivery. Citizens are encouraged to download the app, explore current openings, and apply for NADRA jobs online from the comfort of their homes.

