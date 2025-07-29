Here is how to use NADRA’s app to get your vehicle and arms licence

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new digital convenience for Pakistani citizens through its Pak ID mobile app, allowing users to download digital versions of their vehicle registration and arms licence cards free of cost.

In its latest update, NADRA has made it possible for users to securely access and save these important documents directly to their mobile phones, eliminating the need to carry physical copies.

The move is aimed at enhancing digital accessibility and improving public service delivery.

NADRA has also released an instructional video on its official YouTube channel to guide users through the process. Citizens can follow these simple steps to download their vehicle registration and arms licence cards free of cost.

Download the Pak ID mobile app on your smartphone. Register your account and log in. Select the “Other Government Services” option. Tap “Show More” to expand available services. Choose either “Vehicle Card” or “Digital Arms Licence Card”. Review the card details and press the download button. Navigate to “ID Vault”. Select the card you want to view and save it to your phone.

NADRA has confirmed that this digital service comes at no additional cost to the public.

With this initiative, NADRA continues to lead Pakistan’s digital transformation by offering user-friendly and paperless solutions for essential public services.

Also Read: NADRA simplifies B-Form process across Pakistan

Earlier, NADRA issued a comprehensive process to help parents get their Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as the B-Form, for their children.

This initiative improves the efficiency of the registration process and ensures every child in Pakistan receives legal identification documents.

Documents required:

Parents need to submit several documents to obtain their children’s NADRA B-Form. Parents need to submit their original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the child’s birth certificate issued by the relevant Union Council or Cantonment Board.

If the child is adopted, proof of legal custody must also be provided. Moreover, in the case of granting citizenship, a relevant certificate must be provided.

Application requirements

The presence of children who are under three years is neither required nor their picture to apply for the NADRA B-Form. For the children whose age is between three and ten years, their photograph is required only. For children whose age is between ten to eighteen, a photograph, fingerprints, and an iris scan are required.