NADRA simplifies B-Form process across Pakistan

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a comprehensive process to help parents get their Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as the B-Form, for their children.

This initiative improves the efficiency of the registration process and ensures every child in Pakistan receives legal identification documents.

Documents required:

Parents need to submit several documents to obtain their children’s NADRA B-Form. Parents need to submit their original Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and the child’s birth certificate issued by the relevant Union Council or Cantonment Board.

If the child is adopted, proof of legal custody must also be provided. Moreover, in the case of granting citizenship, a relevant certificate must be provided.

Application requirements

The presence of children who are under three years is neither required nor their picture to apply for the NADRA B-Form. For the children whose age is between three and ten years, their photograph is required only. For children whose age is between ten to eighteen, a photograph, fingerprints, and an iris scan are required.



NADRA office procedure

The application process for at the NADRA office involves several steps.

– Get the token at the reception.

– One parent undergoes biometric verification.

– Provide the child’s details, including photo and fingerprints.

– Get the form’s printout and review it for any errors.

– Get it attested by a gazette officer or a public representative.

– Pay the application fee after a confirmation SMS is received.



Fee Structure

– Normal category – Rs. 50, seven working days processing time

– Executive category – Rs. 500, one working day processing time



Online Application via Pak ID App



NADRA has provided an option to facilitate parents of children under one year by applying online through the Pak ID Mobile. With this App, parents may submit forms, upload necessary documents, and proceed with biometric verification.

The Easy NADRA child registration process ensures that every child receives their rightful identity documentation. With both in-person and digital options available, NADRA continues to improve accessibility and efficiency for families across Pakistan. Whether applying at a centre or online, the NADRA B-Form process is now more convenient than ever.