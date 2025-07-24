NADRA simplifies CNIC process

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a streamlined online fee payment system, making it easier for Pakistani citizens—both at home and abroad—to apply for identity documents without the need to visit NADRA centers.

Through the PakID mobile app, applicants can now conveniently pay fees for various documents including the Smart National Identity Card (SNIC), Child Registration Certificate (CRC), and Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

The app supports multiple payment methods, such as debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Easypaisa, JazzCash, and e-Sahulat.

Payment options

For debit/credit card payments:

Open the PakID app and go to the “Inbox”

Locate your application using the tracking ID

Tap “Pay Now”, enter your card details and verification code

A confirmation message will appear once the transaction is successful

For mobile wallets (Easypaisa, JazzCash):

Navigate to “Govt Payments” > “NADRA, NIS”

Select “NADRA Fee”

Enter your tracking ID and verification details

Choose “Pay in Full” to complete the payment

For e-Sahulat:

Visit a registered outlet and share your tracking ID

Pay the applicable fee to the operator

Updated fee structure for 2025:

Standard SNIC: Rs 750

Urgent SNIC: Rs 1,500

Executive SNIC: Rs 2,500