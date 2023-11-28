NADRA launches dedicated helpline for specially-abled persons

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a dedicated helpline and a home-based identity card issuance service to enhance convenience for specially-abled persons.

According to NADRA officials, the Special Helpline 1777 will serve as a one-stop resource, which will provide comprehensive information and guidance on NADRA’s services, including the home-based Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) issuance process.

The National Database and Registration Authority has taken various steps to provide quality services to the citizens.

Earlier, NADRA launched a biker service in Lahore to facilitate residents of the provincial capital for carrying out processes of CNIC renewal and modification at their doorsteps.

National Database and Registration Authority simplified the tiresome procedure of getting ID Card, with the launch of Biker Service.

The representative of the National Database and Registration Authority will visit the residences of people seeking new National IDs or renewing old ones. People can submit their thumb impressions, update their pictures, and receive their CNICs and other documents without visiting NADRA’s office.

To get all facilities at their doorstep, applicants need to pay an additional amount other than the standard charges.