NADRA set to launch Biker Service in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to launch the Biker Service for the processual of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) in Karachi, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the home-based NADRA Biker Service is basically a portable NADRA Centre that will walk into the peoples’ lounges and register them on their premises saving them from the hassle of visiting the NADRA center.

Sources said that through this service, the female registration officers using scooties will also carry out the registration. This service will charge extra fee along with the standard fee of CNIC and after the completion of the process the CNIC will be delivered at the doorsteps.

Earlier, Interior Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah launched the NADRA Biker Service for carrying out all the processes of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) applied in renewal and modification categories at the doorstep of the applicant.

NADRA chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik briefed the Interior Minister that initially the pilot phase of the service would be started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. By the end of December this year, the NADRA Biker service would be extended to all the districts of the country, he added.

