Chairman NADRA announces measures to improve women registration in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Wednesday announced measures aimed at improving registration of women in the electoral rolls, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the newly appointed NADRA chairman said that they would extend all their support to the election body in preparing error-free electoral rolls.

“We are taking immediate measures to fill the gap of 10 percent missing women from electoral lists,” he said adding that Friday has been designated as the women-only day for registration at the database authority’s offices.

“The 258 designated National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) centres will only entertain women every Friday,” he said.

Tariq Malik further announced that the women would receive a national identity card (NIC) free of cost when they register themselves for the first time.

Yesterday, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad and apprised him that they would set up 46 new registration centres at the tehsil level till 14th of August.

The new offices will ensure access of the common man to NADRA, he added. Tariq Malik said that they would introduce new apps that would help FBR broadening of its tax base.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the measures taken by NADRA and said that facilitating the common man was the top priority of his government.