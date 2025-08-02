NADRA launches minority registration drive across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a minority registration drive across Pakistan to promote equal rights and citizenship for the minorities.



The campaign will be operational from August 4 to August 11, 2025, according with National Minorities Day, and focuses on facilitating the issuance and renewal of identity documents for individuals pertaining to minority communities.

An official statement, released by NADRA, states, “You are allowed to have the same rights as every other citizen,” highlighting the organisation’s promise to equal rights for minorities.

The initiative fosters the inclusion of minority members to register themselves and ensures safe access to important civic services such as education, healthcare, and voting.

To ensure convenience, NADRA will organise Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) in several regions, allowing citizens to apply for or renew their identity cards.

Alternatively, individuals can make the most of the campaign by visiting their nearest NADRA centre.

This minority registration drive is part of NADRA’s strategic digital vision and inclusive service delivery.

By making it easier, NADRA plans to foster national unity and ensure that no citizen is left behind.

The campaign has been warmly received as a positive step toward empowering disregarded communities and reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to solidarity and equal opportunity.

In a separate initiative by NADRA, Pakistani citizens can apply for jobs online, as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the application process for government jobs more convenient than ever.

This simplified process is a significant step towards digitalisation and has eradicated the need to visit the office or do any paperwork to apply for the jobs.

Citizens can apply online through the Pak ID mobile app. In the app, users can sign in to the NADRA career portal via Single Sign-On (SSO), enter their personalised career dashboard, and submit job applications directly from their mobile devices.