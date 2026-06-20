NADRA launches new service for Islamabad

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has rolled out a new service for citizens residing in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in a statement, announced that the new service allowing citizens to register births, deaths, marriages, and divorces from home through its Pak-ID mobile application.

The updated service is now available across all union councils in Islamabad.

The CDA said the new digital system removes the need for residents to visit offices, as all such registrations can now be completed online.

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