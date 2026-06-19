NADRA to block CNICs of these people  

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has geared up its crackdown against elements involved in making forged and suspicious identity documents.

As part of the campaign, the regional headquarters of NADRA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, has released a list of suspicious persons.

The authority has issued notices to over 1,152 individuals suspected of possessing dubious Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

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According to the NADARA, notices were issued to 874 individuals in Peshawar, 192 in Charsadda, and 81 residents in Tank holding suspicious CNICs.

Summons were also issued to two individuals in Torghar and one in Jhelum over holding doubtful CNICs.

All recipients have been directed to appear before the NADRA board within two weeks for verification of their identity documents.

NADRA also cautioned that failure to comply with the notices within the stipulated period could result in the immediate blocking of their CNICs.