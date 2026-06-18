The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has shared an entire process for getting a B-form for children, aiming to educate the citizens on the importance of this document.

The NADRA urges parents to renew their children’s B-Form before it expires, warning that delays could lead to administrative difficulties.

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NADRA advised parents to obtain a Child Registration Certificate, commonly known as a B-Form, within 30 days of a child’s birth.

Biometric Verification:

According to the NADRA, a photograph of children under the age of three is not required to be provided, while a photograph is mandatory for those aged between three and ten.

For applicants aged between 10 and 18, photographs and fingerprint scans are mandatory.

Application Requirements:

Applications can be submitted through the Pak ID mobile application or at registration centers nationwide.

The birth certificate of children, issued by the union council, or the CRMS number and parents’ CNIC numbers are required for getting the B-form from the NADRA office.

B-Form Fee:

According to NADRA, normal processing is available for a fee of Rs. 50 within seven days, while executive processing charges Rs. 500 and is completed within a day.