NADRA launches upgraded Pak-ID mobile app

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new version of its Pak-ID mobile application, incorporating several advanced features designed to enhance user experience and service delivery.

According to NADRA, the updated Pak-ID app not only saves citizens valuable time but also provides a range of services and critical information from the comfort of their homes.

The new version has been developed to make identity-related tasks easier, more efficient, and more user-friendly.

Key enhancements in the upgraded version include:

Real-time ID tracking capability

Facial biometric verification at the initiation of an application

No biometric requirement to view family members’ records

Appointment booking for NADRA centers directly through the app

A significantly improved user interface for smoother navigation

Overall ease of use and greater accessibility

NADRA encourages citizens to update the Pak-ID mobile app on their smartphones immediately to benefit from the newly added features.

NADRA authorities reaffirmed its commitment to continuously improving its digital infrastructure and public service mechanisms to ensure greater convenience and accessibility for all Pakistanis.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) launched a streamlined online fee payment system, making it easier for Pakistani citizens—both at home and abroad—to apply for identity documents without the need to visit NADRA centers.

Through the PakID mobile app, applicants can now conveniently pay fees for various documents including the Smart National Identity Card (SNIC), Child Registration Certificate (CRC), and Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

The app supports multiple payment methods, such as debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Easypaisa, JazzCash, and e-Sahulat.