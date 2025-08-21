NADRA to launch Mobile Registration Drive in UK cities

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has planned to conduct a Mobile Registration drive on August 23, 2025, focusing main UK locations.

The Mobile Registration drive will be stationed in UK locations in Banbury (Birmingham) and Brierfield (Manchester) to assist overseas Pakistanis with necessary identification services, such as renewal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs).

The mobile drives, as scheduled, will be parked at two different locations, including the Banbury location at https://maps.app.goo.gl/TUss92GbTS4hvDyL9 and the Brierfield location at https://maps.app.goo.gl/PV8vbCL6yb2eXEDP7?g_st=aw

NADRA requests that overseas Pakistani residents bring their old CNICs or B-Forms to expedite processing.

Dedicated female staff and separate counters will be available to make sure women participants feel comfortable.

To make things easier, NADRA encourages the use of its Pak ID mobile app. This app lets users apply for CNIC renewals, register births and marriages, and submit applications for government jobs online.

“NADRA said, ‘We are happy to help you whenever you need us,’ showing that they are dedicated to providing services that everyone can use.”

Further updates and details can be obtained from NADRA’s official Website www.nadra.gov.pk, and WhatsApp Channel https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaH7JG2I1rckS9XnTg23

NADRA urges people to visit https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk for complains.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had taken a major step to improve overseas Pakistanis’ services by upgrading its one-window facilitation desk at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The step would streamline the services which belong to the identity for Pakistani expatriates and international travellers.

The new desk for overseas Pakistanis services now features, a separate office within the international terminal’s briefing area, which offers improved digital services through the Pak-ID mobile application.

This will help users to have solutions of their problems with easy and efficiency.