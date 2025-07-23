NADRA launches mobile registration services for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIA: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has formally announced a mobile registration step scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2025, to provide ease to Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia.

The service will be provided in Dammam from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, in association with the Pakistan Embassy.

This initiative is launched to support Pakistani emigrants who desire to acquire new identity documents or update and renew their current National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The NADRA mobile registration team will serve at Tamimi New Camp, Dhahran, Eastern Province. Location details are shared via NADRA’s official online platforms.

NADRA’s initiative has been extensively lauded by the Pakistani community in the Saudi Kingdom, considering it a prompt and accessible solution.

This is the third major initiative by NADRA in Saudi Arabia in recent months, after setting up a fixed service desk at the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh earlier in 2024.

With the support of NADRA mobile registration team, the authority strengthens its promise to serve Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia, ensuring they have easy access to important identity services within Saudi Arabia without the need to travel back to Pakistan.

Read More: NADRA announces new policy for children’s passports

Earlier, in a separate initiative, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) unveiled major updates to its identity and registration document policies in regard to families across Pakistan.

The latest changes are introduced to enhance the security and legal recognition of identity documents for both children and families.

NADRA has discontinued the use of the B-Form for children’s passport applications. Instead, parents are now required to obtain a Child Registration Certificate (CRC) for their children to apply for passports.

According to NADRA officials, this shift ensures that each child has a distinct, verified identity, bolstering the security and reliability of their data