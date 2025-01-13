NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Saudia, UAE- January 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP fee in Saudia Arab and UAE

On 13 January 2025, the NADRA NICOP fee remains unchanged.

The online normal fee for NICOP for Saudi Arabia stands at SAR75 while the urgent fee is SAR110 and the executive fee stands at SAR150.

Similarly, the online normal fee for NICOP for UAE stands at AED75 while the urgent fee is AED110 and the executive fee stands at AED150.

The application can also be submitted via NADRA’s online platform or mobile app for added convenience.

In Pakistan, the corresponding fees were Rs5,563 for normal, Rs8,346 for urgent, and Rs11,128 for executive processing.

NICOP fee in Riyals

The normal fee for NICOP stands at 75 Riyals, the urgent fee is 110 Riyals, while the executive fee is 150 Riyals in Saudi Arabia.

NICOP fee in Dirhams

For Zone A countries, the NADRA NICOP fee for a new Smart NICOP remained $39 for normal processing, $57 for urgent, and $75 for executive.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC:

Obtain a token.

Your photograph will be taken.

Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.

Complete the required data entry.

Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak-Identity website. This service also allows for doorstep delivery.