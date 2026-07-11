The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has announced the reopening of its services at its office in Madinah for Pakistani nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, NADRA has said services at the Madinah office will resume on Sunday, 12 July 2026, following a temporary suspension during the Hajj season in line with directives issued by the Saudi authorities.

Pakistani citizens residing in Madinah and surrounding areas will once again be able to access services from 12 July.

Read Also: NADRA introduces new smart NICOP; here is fee and other details

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has introduced a unique version of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis NICOP, which serves as an official identity document for Pakistanis living abroad.

According to NADRA, the new versions of NICOP are equipped with a secure microchip, enhanced security features, and improved durability.

A QR code-enabled NICOP is also available to facilitate faster verification of cardholder information. The authority is no longer issuing Teslin-based NICOP cards.