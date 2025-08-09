ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revealed an easy and user-friendly process for obtaining the new Smart Pakistan Origin Card (POC), targeted at foreign nationals of Pakistani origin.

NADRA POC is designed for individuals who have aquired a foreign nationality from their Pakistani citizenship, as well as those foreign nationals whose parents, grandparents, or close relatives are or were Pakistani citizens.

POC also covers the eligibility of foreign spouses of Pakistani nationals.



NADRA POC Step-by-Step Guide

Applicants have to use the Pak ID account of a family member, such as a parent, sibling or child, to start the process. Upon logging into the Pak ID application, click on ‘Apply for ID Card’, then choose ‘My blood relative’, then select ‘No’, and finally select ‘New POC’. Once these steps are done, proceed with the request.

The Smart Pakistan Origin Card application would then require personal details, biometric data, a photograph, and supporting documents.

Processing times are diverse within categories:

The duration for the executive category is 7 days. While for the urgent category, duration is 12 days, and the normal category takes 30 days.

Upon approval, the card is delivered directly to the address of the applicant.

Benefits of the Smart POC

Smart Pakistan Origin Card benefits its holder in different ways, including visa-free entry to Pakistan, the authority to live independently without any registration, and the right to own property within Pakistan.

NADRA POC holder can also open their bank accounts, expedite immigration processes, and avail employment within the country.

