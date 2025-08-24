NADRA rolls out new Pak ID features

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a key update to its Pak-ID mobile application, introducing different user-friendly features to simplify identity registration processes.



The new features are aimed at providing ease to the people, especially for parents of young children.

According to NADRA, the recent update in the Pak-ID app now allows parents to upload photographs directly from their mobile gallery while applying for the Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or identity card for children under the age of three.

This addition in the Pak-ID mobile application eliminates the requirement of visiting NADRA offices in person and waiting in long queues.

The user-centric feature has several upgrades, including the photo uploading flexibility, by which users can print their submitted photographs on official identity documents, family record updates, which help citizens update records of unregistered family members directly through the app, free Biometric access, which supports application submission without fingerprint or facial verification, improving accessibility for users with limited biometric access, and improved Urdu interface, that enhances Urdu language support and ensures clearer instructions and better navigation for native speakers.

NADRA is bringing enhancements as part of its plan to advance services under the Pak Identity program.

This includes features like tracking IDs in real time, booking appointments at NADRA centres, and paying fees online using services like Easypaisa, JazzCash, and e-Sahulat.

NADRA is encouraging everyone to download or update the Pak-ID app, which can be used on both Android and iOS devices, to enjoy these new features completely.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a new feature in its upgraded Pak-ID mobile application, enabling citizens to track the status of their applications online.

With this feature, citizens no longer need to visit NADRA centres to obtain or update identity documents.

All services related to CNICs, B-Forms, and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) are now available through the Pak-ID mobile app.