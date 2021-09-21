NADRA services to remain suspended on September 25 and 26

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) spokesperson on Tuesday announced that all operational facilities will remain suspended on September 25 and 26 due to upgradation of the system, ARY News reported.

According to details, all NADRA operational facilities will remain suspended from 10 pm on Saturday, September 25 to 8 am on Sunday, September 26 for upgrading the system in NADRA’s mega centers.

Under the suspension, the online Covid-19 vaccination facility, mega center services will also be suspended during the period, the spokesperson added.

On September 9, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had introduced a revolutionary facility for the banking system by allowing people to connect with contactless biometric verification.

The authority has made it easy for people to verify government documents including vehicle particulars through a biometric system made available to their smartphones.

The citizens can verify their vehicle documents and other particulars via the newly-introduced biometric system through smartphones instead of visiting banks, NADRA offices and standing in queues.