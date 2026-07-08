NADRA services will not be available in THESE areas

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Pakistan has announced a temporary suspension of its services at 68 registration centers in remote areas due to planned technical work affecting its satellite connectivity.

The disruption is scheduled to take place on Thursday, today, 9 July 2026, from 08:00 AM to 09:30.

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According to NADRA, satellite links used to connect the affected centers to its central systems will be unavailable during the maintenance period.

As a result, services will be temporarily suspended at satellite-connected centers in far-flung areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The NADRA authority apologized for the inconvenience.

and advised members of the public to plan their visits outside the affected time window.