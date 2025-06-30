web analytics
NADRA launches amnesty initiative for citizens with incorrect CNIC information

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a significant initiative encouraging individuals who have obtained their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) using incorrect information — whether deliberately or unintentionally — to come forward and self-report.

In an official public notice, NADRA announced that those who voluntarily disclose such discrepancies will be offered legal protection.

The initiative aims to promote transparency and provide citizens with a safe pathway to correct identity-related errors without facing immediate punitive consequences.

The NADRA warned that failure to report false information could result in legal action, as maintaining accurate identity data is crucial for both national security and the effective delivery of public services.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance identity verification and data accuracy, NADRA is urging the public to visit their nearest registration centers to rectify any errors in their personal records.

Read more: Renew or Replace your CNIC at a discount with NADRA

Meanwhile, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has also reduced the delivery time for Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and introduced comprehensive improvements to the family registration certificates.

In an official statement, NADRA’s representative has mentioned that the CNIC delivery time for the normal category has been halved to 15 days from 30 days.

Revised fee structure and duration for NADRA CNIC renewal process:

  • Normal Service: Rs 400 – Processing duration: 15 working days
  • Urgent Service: Rs 1,150 – Processing duration: 12 working days
  • Executive Service: Rs 2,150 – Processing duration: 6 working days
