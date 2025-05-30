NADRA to block SIMs on expired CNICs

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Friday decided to immediately block the mobile SIMs issued against expired or fake CNICs.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the NADRA Headquarters.

According to the decision, all SIMs issued on expired CNICs in 2017 or earlier will be blocked in the first phase.

In the next phases, the same policy will be applied to SIMs issued on CNICs cancelled after 2017, as per the decision.

It was further resolved in the meeting that only valid and active CNICs will be eligible for the issuance and continuation of SIMs. NADRA chairman stated that the action targets SIMs issued to deceased individuals or holders of expired identity cards.

Naqvi also instructed the Interior Ministry to issue directives to relevant institutions to discontinue storing biometric data independently, and to ensure nationwide implementation of facial recognition technology by December 31, 2025.

He further announced the expansion of NADRA services to 44 additional tehsils and selected union councils, where such services were previously unavailable.

By June 30, NADRA services will be accessible across all 31 union councils of Islamabad, the minister added.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and other senior NADRA officials were also present at the meeting.

During the visit, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also laid the foundation stone of a 10-storey NADRA Mega Centre in Islamabad’s I-8 sector, with completion expected by June 2026.