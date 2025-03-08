NADRA urges citizens to cancel deceased relatives’ ID cards

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Saturday urged citizens to cancel ID cards of deceased relatives to prevent legal violations, ARY News reported on Saturday.



Despite the registration of approximately seven million deaths in union councils across Pakistan, the ID cards of deceased remain active in NADRA’s records.

NADRA emphasised that canceling the ID cards of deceased individuals is a crucial legal obligation.

To raise awareness, SMS notifications are being sent to citizens across Pakistan using available mobile numbers.

The authority warned that failure to cancel these ID cards could result in significant difficulties for family members, such as delays in processing their identification documents.

Additionally, for cases where death registrations are incorrect, NADRA advised citizens to contact their respective union council secretaries to rectify the records.

The process of canceling an ID card is free of charge and can be completed at any NADRA center by close relatives, including the deceased’s spouse, children, or parents.

This initiative aims to prevent potential misuse of active ID cards and ensure accurate records in the national database.

NADRA has also highlighted the importance of timely action to avoid legal violation, and complications in administrative and other legal matters.

