GUJRAT: A man allegedly shot and killed his wife following a domestic dispute inside a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Gujrat before turning the weapon on himself, police said.

According to investigators, the deceased woman, identified as Amber, and her husband Bilal were both employed at the NADRA office.

Police said an argument broke out between the couple at the workplace earlier in the day, during which Bilal allegedly opened fire on his wife in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot.

Officials added that after shooting his wife, Bilal allegedly shot himself and died by suicide. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a man shot dead his estranged wife and four members of her family in Malakand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred in Kunda village of Batkhela area, where the accused, Mansoor, barged into his in-laws’ house and opened fire indiscriminately, killing five members of the same family. The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

On receiving reports of the shooting, Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Batkhela.