Naeema Butt drops unseen pictures with Ahsan Khan

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt posted unseen pictures with Ahsan Khan from the sets of ‘Fraud’ which have gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Butt published a series of BTS pictures from the sets on the photo and video sharing application. The three-picture gallery sees the journey of Tooba (Naeema Butt) and Shaji (Ahsan Khan) from their dating days to marriage, which took place in the latest aired episode 23.

“#Shaji and #Tooba from dating to marriage ♥️💃” the actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The social users reacted to the viral pictures with a number of hearts and lauding comments for both the celebrities and their performance in the superhit play.

About the serial, ‘Fraud’ is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man in the name of marriage. Butt plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar) – in the show, while Khan essays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the conman and now husband of Tooba. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt) Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others. Also read: Saba Qamar names real-life ‘Fraud’ ‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

