Naeema Butt does Naseem Shah in viral reel: Watch

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt recreated cricketer Naseem Shah’s hilarious interaction with the reporter in the viral reel.

The ‘Fraud’ actor posted a new reel on her Instagram handle earlier this week. Butt lauded the young cricket sensation of the country, Naseem Shah for his honest confession during a media interaction, as she mimicked him in the video.

For the unversed, the honest admission came from Shah at the Rawalpindi press conference ahead of the iconic test series between Green Shirts and England cricket team. The 20-year-old pacer responded to the journalist asking questions in English saying, “Brother, I have just 30 per cent English. My English is finished now.”

Sharing her take on the viral response, Butt commended Shah and noted, “Just loved how @inaseemshah smiled and said what was in his heart in a beautiful way!”

She added, “This is how we should all own our language and also our truths in life.”

The reel video of Butt was watched by thousands of users of the social site and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity.

On the professional front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan). View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt) The ensemble supporting cast of the play also includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others. Also read: Naeema Butt sends out special message for women: Watch ‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

