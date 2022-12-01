Naeema Butt sends out special message for women: Watch

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt sent out a special message for all the women out there in a new reel going viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Fraud’ actor shared a new reel on the gram with a powerful message for all the women going through the process of healing. “This message is for YOU! All the women trying to heal out there. Keep moving,” she wrote in the caption of video on the photo and video sharing application.

“This message is for you. Your heart is precious. Your ability to empathize with people makes the world a better place. Your kindness changes the life of so many people out there, whether you know it or not,” Butt lip-synced in the clip.

“Your ability to see the best in people is rare and so needed in our world. It’s also the reflection of beauty within you because we see in others what we have in ourselves.”

The viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity. “What a beautiful message & beautiful you! This message was much needed at the time like this. Thank you,” wrote one of her followers.

On the professional front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast of the play includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.

