Naeema Butt grooves to ‘Besharam Rang’; video goes viral

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt has given her own spin to the viral song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the hotly-anticipated movie ‘Pathaan’.

The ‘Fraud’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, posting a new dance reel on the feed. “My gift to myself on my birthday,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Dressed in a shimmery black dress with silver jewels and high glam makeup, the celebrity is seen grooving to the latest party track from Bollywood ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie ‘Pathaan’ as she stepped out to celebrate her birthday earlier this week.

Watch the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt) The reel was watched by thousands of users of the social platform and received several hearts and birthday wishes for the celebrity. Naeema Butt does Naseem Shah in viral reel: Watch

While the track is a current hot favourite among content creators for Insta reels and TikTok videos, it is also mired in controversies ever since its release last week, for the inappropriate and vulgar video and attire of actor Deepika Padukone in the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

Meanwhile, on the career front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

