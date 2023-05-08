Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accuses PPP of rigging in Sindh LG by-polls

KARACHI: JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Momday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of rigging in the Local Government polls in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to the media outside comprehensive High School, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the PPP repeating history by forgery.

He alleged that JI workers were subjected to violence all day as well as many of them being arrested on the instruction of PPP, efforts were made to remove our polling agents, but our workers fought back.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured us that correct results would be announced but the ‘worst situation’ – in term of rigging – was in New Karachi UC 13 and 4.

He claimed to have won from UC 4 according to the form 11, but the results were changed, JI kept contacting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) repeatedly, but there was a delay in releasing the results.

On the other hand, PTI leaders have also accused the PPP of rigging, Aftab Siddiqui said that the PPP cannot win without rigging. MNA Islam Khan revealed that only 81 votes were casted on one booth and 481 were counted from the same.

On the allegations of rigging, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in a press conference termed Jamaat-e-Islami’s behavior ‘non-political’, he said that the JI leadership should talk to find a solution to their reservations.