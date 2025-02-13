Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on Sobhita Dhulipala’s role in divorce from Samantha

South Indian heartthrob Naga Chaitanya clarified that his current wife Sobhita Dhulipala wasn’t in any way involved in his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In his latest podcast interview, actor Naga Chaitanya addressed the homewrecker accusations against his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, and clarified that the relationship with her happened in a really organic way after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and she was in no way connected to it.

Chaitanya said he ‘feels bad’ for Dhulipala and added, “More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this.”

“She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We chatted on social media, met casually, and became friends, building our relationship from there. She was not connected to my past in any way at all,” he explained. “So, I feel bad when people talk wrongly about her. It’s very wrong to drag her.”

He also termed the ‘Made in Heaven’ actor the ‘true hero’, for how she navigated the entire series of events, with ‘understanding, patience and maturity’.

Further speaking about his divorce, the ‘Thandel’ star added, ” It was a mutual decision; it’s not something that happened overnight. I am a child of a broken family. So, I will think a thousand times to break a relationship.”

“I obviously feel bad it happened. But everything happens for a reason,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and were subsequently divorced.

While Samantha is making the most of her single life again, focusing on her career, Chaitanya got married to Dhulipala last December, four months after they exchanged rings, surrounded by close family and friends.