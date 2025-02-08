Naga Chaitanya makes rare comment about Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce

Weeks after his second marriage, South Indian heartthrob Naga Chaitanya has made a surprisingly rare comment on his failed marriage with fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In his latest podcast interview, actor Naga Chaitanya addressed his divorce from Samantha Prabhu for the first time, saying, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other.”

The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor maintained that his divorce from the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ star was a ‘conscious decision’ taken ‘for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage’.

“We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand,” he added. “We have asked for privacy. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic of gossip. It became entertainment.”

“I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?” Chaitanya exclaimed.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had been in a relationship since 2015, tied the knot in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and were subsequently divorced.

While Samantha is making the most of her single life again, focusing on her career, Chaitanya got married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala last December, four months after they exchanged rings, surrounded by close family and friends.

