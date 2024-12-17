When did Naga Chaitanya start dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Couple recalls first date!

Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala disclosed that they started dating a year after the former parted ways from his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as they spilt details of their old-school first date.

In a new interview with an American publication, the newlyweds shared they first met during a casual lunch at Naga Chaitanya’s father and veteran actor, Nagarjuna’s residence, who invited Sobhita Dhulipala, after being impressed by her performance in a film.

However, the couple maintained that it wasn’t anywhere before a year to his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Prabhu in 2021, that the two had their first meaningful conversation.

It was when the ‘Made In Heaven’ actor came across an Instagram story regarding a dish at Chaitanya’s Japanese restaurant, and that brief chat led to their first proper interaction.

But the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor, who is not quite fond of texting and online communications, flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, to communicate with his now-wife over a lunch date.

“That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way,” mentioned Dhulipala. “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history.”

The couple met with each other and also respective families multiple times, before Chaitanya popped the question to his ladylove last August, during a Goa getaway.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony this August.

The celebrity couple tied the knot earlier this month, at the iconic Annapurna Studios of Hyderabad, India, founded by the groom’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The intimate affair was attended only by close friends and family, along with the South Indian cinema fraternity.