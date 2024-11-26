Samantha Prabhu recalls being labelled ‘used, second hand’ after divorce from Naga Chaitanya

South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed the labels such as ‘second hand’ and ‘used’ attached to her after parting ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Prabhu, who recently got her wedding dress redesigned to wear for an awards night, shared her thoughts that went behind redoing the gown, clarifying it was in no way an act of revenge on anyone.

In a new interview, the ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ actor addressed the stigma attached to separation and divorce, when she opened up on her own experience. “When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, ‘second hand, used, wasted life’,” she revealed. “You are pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married, and now you are not.”

“It can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through that,” she added.

Samantha, who was in a relationship with Chaitanya for seven years, before the two were married for four years, further spoke about the idea behind repurposing her gown.

“Initially, it hurt,” she confessed. “Then I decided to flip it.”

“I’ll own it. I am separated, I am divorced. Things haven’t been a fairytale, but that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never have the courage to live again,” she asserted and clarified, “It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything… Although it looked like it. It was just that ‘Yes, this happened’ but it doesn’t mean my life ends there.”