Ahead of Naga Chaitanya’s marriage, Samantha Prabhu’s comment on her ‘ex’ goes viral!

Ahead of the second marriage of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha Prabhu regrets spending a ‘ridiculous amount’ of money on gifts for her ‘ex’.

In a rapid-fire segment with her ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ co-star Varun Dhawan, South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits that she regrets spending a lot of money on buying really expensive gifts for her ex.

However, the actor refrained from taking any names.

When asked by Dhawan, “What’s the most ridiculous amount of money you’ve spent on something completely useless?” Samantha responded by saying, “My ex’s expensive gifts.”

Upon further probe regarding the sum, she maintained, “Quite a bit! Okay, move on!”

Although Samantha refused to give Dhawan any names, netizens seemed convinced in the comments section that she was talking about her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

For the unversed, Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017, after being in a romantic relationship for over seven years. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and were subsequently divorced.

Chaitanya got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala in August, after dating her for nearly two years. The couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 4.