Samantha Prabhu shares a moving poem ahead of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage

South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu has captured the attention of social users with her emotional poetic message ahead of the second marriage of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The latest post shared by Samantha Prabhu on her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, has netizens joining the dots in the cryptic message of the emotional poem by Rudyard Kipling, days after the invite of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage went viral.

She shared the poem ‘If’ by English poet Rudyard Kipling, which begins like this, “If you can keep your head when all about you, Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,” on the feed and captioned, “This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Reacting to her post, fellow actor Arjun Kapoor shared that he has the same poem printed on his wall and it helps him whenever the ‘Singham Again’ actor needs inspiration.

It is to be noted here that Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017, after being in a romantic relationship for over seven years. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and were subsequently divorced.

Also Read: Nagarjuna sues Telangana minister over comments on Samantha, Chaitanya’s divorce

Chaitanya got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala in August, after dating her for nearly two years. The couple is rumoured to tie the knot on December 4.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was most recently seen in Raj & DK’s spy series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, co-starring Varun Dhawan.